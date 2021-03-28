Warm morning in city, maximum likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius

-
ALSO READ
'Very poor' AQI, dense fog continues over Delhi, visibility affected
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, low visibility affects traffic, trains delayed
'Very dense' fog lowers visibility to zero in Delhi, traffic movement hit
Over 50 flights delayed at Delhi airport as dense fog reduces visibility
Dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, 10 trains delayed due to low visibility
-
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.
According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will settled around 36 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity was recorded 79 per cent.
The weatherman predicted mainly clear sky during the daytime.
The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) was 222 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU