Flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway collapses, 3 workers injured

A section of under-construction flyover on Gurugram- near Daulatabad collapsed on Sunday. Three workers suffered injuries in the incident and have been shifted to hospital.

The fire and rescue team were at the spot of the mishap.

"Three workers have been injured in the incident where a portion of an under-construction flyover on Gurugram- near Daulatabad collapsed around 7.30 am today," the police said.

Further details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)