Covid: 166 deaths in a day in Maharashtra, highest this year; 35,726 cases

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 166 coronavirus-related deaths, highest this year, besides 35,726 new cases of infection, a health official said.
State capital Mumbai reported 6,130 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began.
The daily death figure in the state is also the highest since October 23 when 184 fatalities had been recorded. The death toll in the state on Saturday rose to 54,073.
With 35,726 new cases, second-highest daily rise, case tally reached 26,73,461.
Maharashtra had reported 36,902 infections on Friday.
As many as 14,523 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 23,14,579.
There are 3,03,475 active cases in the state now.
Mumbai set another record by reporting 6,130 COVID-19 cases, highest so far, taking its caseload to 3,91,791. Twelve deaths in the state capital took the toll to 11,645.
Neighbouring Thane city reported 939 new cases.
Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,522 and 1,687 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,382 cases were reported in other areas of the Pune district.
Nashik city recorded 2,422 cases taking its caseload to 10,08,050. In the rest of Nashik district 1,068 new cases came to light.
In the Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 1,040 new cases while 702 cases were detected in Nanded city.
Jalna district, which shares border with Aurangabad, reported 524 new cases.
Nagpur city and Nagpur district (barring the city) added 2,675 and 1,066 new cases, respectively.
Of 166 deaths in the state, 101 occurred in last 48 hours, 26 in the last week and rest 39 deaths before that.
As many as 1,57,311 coronavirus tests were carried out, taking the total to 1,91,92,750.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 26,73,461, new cases: 35,726, death toll: 54,073, discharged: 23,14,579, active cases: 3,03,475, people tested so far: 1,91,92,750.
