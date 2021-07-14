Was told that DDA razed church; Delhi govt as no control over it: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity in Uttarakhand if AAP wins
EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates
Arvind Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on Sunday
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured justice in a matter related to the demolition of a church in Chattarpur area of Delhi saying the action was taken by the Delhi Development Authority which comes under the Central government.
The south Delhi district administration on July 12 razed a church built upon "encroached" land during a demolition drive in Chattarpur. However, the church members termed the action "illegal", claiming that a notice was not served to vacate the premises.
"I was initially told that the demolition was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority. The DDA comes under the Central government. The Delhi government has no control over it, Kejriwal told reporters here during his visit.
"The DDA perhaps approached the high court, which gave the order and the DDA took the action, he said responding to a query on the issue.
The AAP national convener also said that the local MLA of his party is with the church and providing all the help.
"If there was a stay order by the High Court, the demolition of the portion would not have happened. I don't know the legal part of the matter. When I arrived here yesterday, I was told that such action had been taken, he said.
Kejriwal said he will go back to Delhi and study the matter. I can only assure you that the justice will be done and whatever is right will be upheld, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU