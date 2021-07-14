Flying object repulsed by BSF in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector

-
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired and repulsed a flying object along the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
"On intervening night of 13/14th July, a blinking red light was observed by own troops in Arnia sector at about 9.52 p.m. at height of 200 metres on own side," the BSF said.
"Alert troops fired from their position towards red blinking light , due to which it returned back. Area being searched . Nothing found so far."
Jammu is witnessing an increased drone activity.
On July 2, a quadcopter was repulsed by the BSF in the Arnia sector.
On June 29, drone activities were thwarted by the army troops at Ratnachuk-Kaluchak military area in Jammu. On June 27, there were two bomb blasts at the Jammu airforce station which security agencies suspected were carried out using drones.
