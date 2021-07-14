Mekedatu dam issue: SC likely to hear TN's contempt plea on July 27

-
ALSO READ
Mekedatu dam move a 'conspiracy' to hinder water supply to TN: CM
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
-
The Supreme Court has tentatively listed July 27 as the likely date to hear the contempt petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government against Karnataka and central government against the construction of Mekedatu dam over Cauvery river by the Karnataka government.
The Tamil Nadu government had moved the contempt petition against the director of project appraisal (south), chairman of the Central Water Commission, directorate of the Central water commission, Managing Director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, Karnataka's water resources department principal secretary and minister. The contempt was moved in December 2018 after the Central Water Commission entertained the feasibility report of the dam.
Tamil Nadu has contended that the Central Water Commission had ignored the court order. In an all-party meeting held on Monday, the opposition AIADMK wanted the state government to clear all cases related to the Mekedatu dam including the contempt of court proceedings.
S. Duraimurugan, senior leader of the DMK and state water resources minister had, in the all-party meeting on Monday, said that the state government would oppose the Mekedatu dam project continuously as the Karnataka government would have to get several clearances including from environment and forests, wildlife, energy, techno-economic clearance, resettlement and rehabilitation and said that the TN government would oppose the proposal at all these stages.
Tamil Nadu had opposed the Cauvery water management authority taking up the Mekedatu dam issue three times during the meetings. It may also be noted that an expert appraisal committee of the union environment ministry had not given the Karnataka government the terms of reference for an environmental study in June 2019 on the Mekedatu dam project.
While the Supreme Court has tentatively listed the contempt plea for hearing on July 27, the official date will be known soon.
--IANS
aal/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU