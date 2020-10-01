Water level in reservoirs less than last year: Central Water Commission

The Central Water Commission on Thursday said the overall storage position of 123 in the country in the past week is less than that of the same period in 2019 but better than the average storage of the last ten years.

The CWC monitors the live storage status of 123 reservoirs of the country on a weekly basis. Out of these reservoirs, 43 reservoirs have hydropower benefit with installed capacity of more than 60 MW.

As per reservoir storage bulletin of October 1, live storage available in these 123 reservoirs is 148.247 BCM, which is 87 per cent of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

"However, last year the live storage available in these reservoirs for the corresponding period was 151.071 BCM and the average of last 10 years live storage was 129.953 BCM.

"Thus, the live storage available in 123 reservoirs as per October 1 bulletin is 98 per cent of the live storage of corresponding period of last year and 114 per cent of storage of average of last ten years," the CWC said.

The numbers of reservoirs having storage more than last year are 47 and reservoirs having storage more than average of last ten years are 103, the CWC said.

"The overall storage position is less than the corresponding period of last year in the country as a whole but is better than the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period," the CWC added.

The country received above normal monsoon rainfall during the four-month season for the second consecutive year and recorded the third highest precipitation in the last 30 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The official rainfall season starts from June 1 to September 30.

With regards to river basins, the CWC said better than normal storage is available in Ganga, Narmada, Tapi, Mahi, Sabarmati, Rivers of Kutch, Godavari, Krishna,Mahanadi and neighbouring east flowing rivers, Cauvery and neighbouring EFRs and west flowing rivers of South. It is close to normal in the Indus, it said.

Normal storage means average storage of last ten years; close to normal storage means where shortfall is up to 20 per cent of normal; deficient storage is where shortfall is more than 20 per cent of the normal and up to 60 per cent of the normal, highly deficient means where shortfall is more than 60 per cent of normal.

The northern region includes the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. There are eight reservoirs under CWC monitoring.

"The storage during the current year (in these eight reservoirs) is less than the corresponding period of last year and is also less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period," the CWC said.

North India has received deficient rainfall this year. Himachal Pradesh alone has a 26 per cent deficiency during this rainfall season.

The eastern region includes states of Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura and Nagaland and there are 18 reservoirs under CWC monitoring



"The storage during current year is less than the corresponding period of last year and is also less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period," it said



The CWC monitors 42 reservoirs with the storage capacity in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Both the states received good rainfall, with Gujarat receiving excess rainfall this season.

"The storage during the current year is better than the storage of last year and is also better than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period," the CWC said.

The central region includes states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and has 19 reservoirs under CWC monitoring.

The storage for central Indian reservoirs during current year is better than the storage of last year and is also better than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period, the CWC said.

Central India too has received good rainfall this year.

The southern region of the CWC includes states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu which have 36

The storage during the current year is less than the corresponding period of last year but is better than the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period, it said.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have received excess rainfall this season.

