BHEL bags maiden order for battery energy storage systems from TERI

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Friday said it has bagged its maiden order for battery energy storage systems from TERI.

However, the company did not divulge details about the value of the order.

"Amidst stiff competitive bidding, has won its first commercial order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems from The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI)," said in a statement.

The company has signed a contract agreement with for setting up of a cumulative 410 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, it added.

The tender was issued by on turnkey basis under UI-ASSIST (US-India Collaborative for Smart Distribution System with Storage) initiative with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL).

BHEL's scope of work in the contract includes design, supply, testing, installation and commissioning along with a comprehensive five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the systems at three different locations, it said.

The project will be executed by BHEL's Electronics Division, Bengaluru.

BHEL has a focused approach in the emerging field of BESS and has already commissioned a 1 MWh BESS at its corporate R&D centre located in Hyderabad.

The state-of-the-art system is commissioned with three different battery technologies viz. lithium-ion, advance lead-carbon and flow batteries, the statement said.

