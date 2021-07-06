Water level of Brahmaputra rises at warning level in Assam due to rainfall

The water level of the River in Guwahati is rising at a warning level due to the heavy for several consecutive days in

"The water level is rising at a warning level. It is increasing due to rain in upper and Arunachal Pradesh. We are seeing a daily rise by 10 to 20 inches," Central Water Commission's Rasidul Haq told ANI.

As the monsoon approaches Upper and the hills of Arunachal Pradesh have been receiving torrential rains for several consecutive days. In Jonai zone, many villagers have to migrate to safer places due to waterlogging up to several feet in the villages.

Villagers said if the rain continues like this, then soon the rising waters of the will inundate the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)