Water level of Brahmaputra rises at warning level in Assam due to rainfall

The water level of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati is rising at a warning level due to the heavy rainfall for several consecutive days in Assam.
"The water level is rising at a warning level. It is increasing due to rain in upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. We are seeing a daily rise by 10 to 20 inches," Central Water Commission's Rasidul Haq told ANI.
As the monsoon approaches Upper Assam and the hills of Arunachal Pradesh have been receiving torrential rains for several consecutive days. In Jonai zone, many villagers have to migrate to safer places due to waterlogging up to several feet in the villages.
Villagers said if the rain continues like this, then soon the rising waters of the Brahmaputra will inundate the region.
