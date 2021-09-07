WB post-poll violence: CBI conducts raid at TMC leader's residence

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
No one involved in looting public money will be spared: Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal Polls LIVE: Huge turnout of women, says EC as polling ends
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
PM Modi makes strong Hindutva pitch in West Bengal, slams TMC leaders
-
A team of CBI officials raided TMC leader Lalan Ghosh's residence in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, as part of its investigation into cases of post-poll violence, agency sources said.
The probe team visited Gopalpur village in Illambazar police station area of the district, where BJP worker Gourab Sarkar was beaten to death shortly after the assembly poll results were declared on May 2, and conducted raids at Ghosh's residence, the sources said.
Several documents, including a mobile phone, were seized from the TMC leader's home, they said.
The central agency has so far filed 34 FIRs, and made three arrests in connection with the post-poll violence cases two in Nadia and one in North 24 Parganas.
The Calcutta high court had, on August 19, ordered that probe into cases of alleged rape and murder in the aftermath of the assembly elections be held by the CBI, taking note of an NHRC report in the matter.
The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order that directed a court-monitored CBI investigation into the cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU