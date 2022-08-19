JUST IN
WB SSC scam: HC asks for TET certificate of Anubrata Mondal's daughter
WB SSC scam: HC asks for TET certificate of Anubrata Mondal's daughter

Calcutta High Court ordered West Bengal TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mandal to produce her Teacher Eligibility Test certificate before the court

SSC exam | West Bengal | Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered West Bengal TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mandal to produce her Teacher Eligibility Test certificate before the court.

She was appearing before the court in connection with a petition filed alleging she was recruited as a teacher without clearing the TET exam.

The court also asked for her mark sheet in this regard for all further hearings to take place.

The next date for the hearing has been fixed for September 1.

The petitioner into the case had alleged that a total of six people including Mandal were given jobs as primary teachers without undergoing the TET exam.

Hearing on a PIL on Wednesday Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay asked for documents regarding Anubrata Mandal's relatives getting jobs in primary schools and hence directed Mandal's appearance before the court.

As per reports, Sukanya Mandal never physically visited the school of her appointment while the attendance register was sent to Mandal's house to mark her presence.

Earlier the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 11 arrested TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal who is known to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 5 had sent a notice to Mondal for interrogation in connection with a cattle smuggling case, sources said.

Mondal was asked to appear in the CBI office at Nizam's Palace in Kolkata on Monday, August 8.

The CBI on September 21, 2020, had arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with illegal cattle smuggling across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the scanner during the investigation of the case, the sources added.

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 06:51 IST

