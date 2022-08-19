Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Top 10 places for the best festive experience

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Every region has its traditions of remembering Lord Krishna by singing devotional songs, and hymns, creating replicas, preparing feasts, breaking Dahi-Handi, fasting, and praying together.

Although the grand event is celebrated across India and the world by devotees, few states truly represent the joyful spirit of Lord Krishna. Among all the unique celebrations, here is a list of the top 10 places and how they celebrate Krishna .

Vrindavan - Mathura

Devotees light lamps to celebrate Diwali at Keshev Dev temple in Mathura.

Krishna is celebrated with high energy and zeal in the birth city of Lord Krishna, Mathura. It is also believed that Krishna spends a major part of his childhood in Vrindavan. Devotees from different parts of India visit the temples of Mathura to witness the positive energy. Whether it is Vrindavan or Mathura, both cities are considered sacred by the devotees.

Various temples are decorated with flower petals and lights and are open throughout the day for devotees. Honestly, a few weeks before Krishna Janmasthami, both Vrindavan and Mathura begin the preparations wholeheartedly. The most special thing is Raas Lila, based on excerpts from Bhagwat Puran is performed on stage.

Dwarka, Gujarat

Dwarka city





Historically, Dwarka was called the kingdom of Lord Krishna. There is a temple named Dwarkadhish which is dedicated to him. On Krishna Janmashtami, the temple is prepared for the celebrations of the baby Krishna. Lord Dwarkadhish is adorned with silver, gold, diamond, and precious jewelry.

Devotees sing hymns, and women get freed from household work and play cards on this day. The Dahi-Handi is celebrated under a different name i.e. Makhan Handi. Tourists from different regions come here to celebrate the festival.

Maharashtra

Celebrations are relatively different in Maharashtra. Krishna is a modern concept in Maharashtra. People celebrate Dahi Handi and Gokulashtami by dancing on the streets and playing local songs for Lord Krishna.

While traditions in Maharashtra might be a little different, Dahi Handi is the most anticipated event where young boys make a human pyramid to break the buttermilk pot hung as high as 30 feet or more.

Tamil Nadu











South India is comparatively different than the northern belt in terms of celebrating . Although musical dramas and enactments are common, foods and desserts are comparatively different.

In Tamil Nadu, people observe a fast, draw patterns or kolam, and recite the Bhagwad Gita.

West Bengal & Odisha





Odisha and West Bengal celebrate Lord Krishna by offering regional sweets to the infant Krishna. A complete meal is offered to Lord Krishna as prasad.

On the other hand, Bengali households prepare 'Taler Boda' or sugar palm fritter, an extremely sweet dish.

Goa





Goa is not only a travel destination but a great way to witness the amalgamation of different cultures. Women put colorful Rangoli in front of their houses and adorn Lord Krishna's deity with early morning flowers. People chant bhajans while presenting the milk and Dahi as prasad.

Rajasthan





The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with full energy and fun in the Pink city of Jaipur. There is a temple name Krishna Balaram temple in Jaipur city which is a replica of the Balaram temple in Vrindavan. Inside the premises, there is a Govind dev Ji temple in the city palace.

There was an image brought by Raja Sawai Jai Singh 2 from Vrindavan which is believed to be made by Lord Krishna's great-grandson and believed to be made by someone close to him.

Andhra Pradesh





Andhra Pradesh is another renowned state with beautiful culture and delicious food items. While there are no specifics about Food., it is better to buy a few things.

People sing hymns, and devotional songs, chant mantras, and make paintings to celebrate the free spirit of Lord Krishna.

Manipur





The only north-eastern state on this list enjoys Janmashtami to the fullest by visiting temples and donating money. Vaishnavism had become mainstream by 1700.

There are Manipuri performances, different cultural dances, songs, and programs to make it more interesting.



Udupi









In Udupi Karnataka, there is a matha that is among the principal pilgrimage site. While it might not be as joyful as Vrindavan or Mathura, Karnataka has a rich culture.

On this day, the baby Krishna is being fed different things, and this baby's identification with Lord Balakrishna is considered the main deity (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)