Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee patronises criminals like Anubrata Mandal: BJP

-
ALSO READ
TMC's Anubrata Mandal skips CBI appearance again in cattle smuggling scam
Assets of TMC leader Anubrata Mandal's daughter under CBI, ED scanner
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar held on way to riot-hit Howrah
National Doctors' Day 2022: PM Modi greets 'all hardworking doctors'
Veteran film director Tarun Majumdar passes away from prolonged illness
-
The BJP on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of patronising criminals like Anubrata Mandal.
West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya said that she gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch.
"Mamata Banerjee patronises criminals like Anubroto Mondal. As Chief Minister and Home Minister of West Bengal, she gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch. Partha Chaterjee or Anubroto Mondal, the buck stops at Mamata Banerjee," Malviya said quoting his old tweet.
On March 26, sharing a picture Malviya had said, "What message is Bengal's Home Minister giving by having Birbhum's local goonda Anubroto Mondal in her car, under whose instruction Anarul Hossain operated, now arrested for the Rampurhat massacre? This picture explains how criminalisation of WB politics starts right from the top."
After Anubrata Mandal was arrested by the CBI this morning, West Bengal BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumdar tweeted: "CM @MamataOfficial has turned blind eye to cattle smuggling. Slowly slowly, culprits in such heinous crimes are being arrested. Anubrato Mondal is the same person who threatened that past incidents of murders like in 2011,14,16 and 19 will be repeated again."
The CBI officials reached Mandal's Bolpur residence around 9.50 a.m. escorted by a huge contingent of central armed forces personnel. After a little over an hour of questioning, they arrested him in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. The arrest was made after the Trinamool Congress strongman ducked the central agency summons for ten consecutive times.
--IANS
ssb/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU