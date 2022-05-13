We may consider preferential trade pact with Oman to boost ties: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
India, Oman agree to have joint feasibility study on limited trade deal
Oman Navy delegation visits Mumbai; discusses defence cooperation
Piyush Goyal meets Australian PM's special trade envoy Tony Abbott
Piyush Goyal visits Melbourne University as part of 3-day Australia visit
Oman to take 35 state-owned companies public in five years
-
India may consider negotiating a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with Oman to further boost economic ties between the countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
India is also under active discussions with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for a comprehensive trade agreement, the minister said.
GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region, namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
"We may consider doing a preferential trade agreement with Oman to begin with because we are looking for a comprehensive agreement between the GCC region and India, (which is) under active discussion," Goyal said.
In a PTA, trading partners reduce import duties on certain identified products to boost trade.
He also said that there is a vast potential to boost bilateral trade and investments between the countries.
The bilateral trade has increased from USD 5.4 billion in 2020-21 to USD 9.94 billion during 2021-2022.
Oman has also agreed to fast-track approval for Indian pharma products that are already registered by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), UK drug regulator MHRA and European Medicines Agency.
Speaking at the India-Oman business council meeting, Oman's Minister for Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef invited Indian businesses to explore opportunities.
He is leading a 40-member delegation to India.
Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Chair FICCI India-Arab Council and Chairman, Sun International, said there is huge potential for both the countries to further strengthen economic ties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU