Airtel, Jio drive telecom subscriber base to 116.6 crore in March

-
ALSO READ
Analysts bullish on Bharti Airtel as growth in mobile biz supports outlook
Will Airtel's tariff hike turn a corner for India's telecom sector?
Jio joins Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, goes for 20% hike in tariffs
PFRDA subscriber base rises over 22% to 47.5 million in November
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
-
Net subscriber addition by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio increased the overall telecom user base to over 116.69 crore in March 2022, telecom regulator Trai said in its monthly report on Thursday.
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio led new customer additions in both mobile telephony as well as fixed line services segment in March.
"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,166.05 million at the end of February 2022 to 1,166.93 million at the end of March 2022," Trai's subscriber report for March said.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) report said that the urban telephone subscription decreased to 64.71 crore from 64.77 crore and the rural subscription increased to 51.98 crore from 51.82 crore between March and February.
According to the report, the total number of wireless subscribers increased to 114.2 crore in March from 114.15 crore in February.
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio were the only gainers of new mobile subscribers in March. Airtel's net mobile customer addition in March was 22.55 lakh while Jio's net addition stood at 12.6 lakh.
Vodafone Idea was the biggest loser of mobile subscribers during the reported month. The company lost over 28.18 lakh customers.
State-owned BSNL and MTNL lost 1.27 lakh and 3,101 mobile connections, respectively.
Private telecom operators drove the growth in the wireline (fixed line) segment. The wireline subscriber base increased to 2.48 crore in March from 2.45 crore in February.
Reliance Jio continued to lead growth in the wireline segment with net customer addition of 2.87 lakh. Bharti Airtel added 83,700 new customers, Quadrant 19,683, Vodafone Idea 14,066 and Tata Teleservices 1,054.
BSNL and MTNL lost 67,634 and 15,576 customers in this segment, respectively. The total broadband subscribers also grew to 78.83 crore in March from 78.33 crore in February.
Top five service providers constituted 98.48 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers in March.
"These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (40.92 crore), Bharti Airtel (21.52 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.24 crore), BSNL (2.71 crore) and Atria Convergence (20 lakh)," the Trai report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU