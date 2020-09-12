JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

55.1 million samples for coronavirus tested so far across India, says ICMR
Business Standard

We need to strengthen the poor to end poverty, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for strengthening the poor in order to remove poverty

Topics
Narendra Modi | poverty

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on

Saturday called for strengthening the poor in order to remove povery.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is aimed at empowering the poor.

Modi was speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.75 houses built in rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the PMAY.

"To remove poverty, we have to strengthenpoor and this scheme is aimed at empowering them only," he said.

Modi also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 12:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU