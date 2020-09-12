We need to strengthen the poor to end poverty, says PM Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READ
World lauded Modi govt for saving Indian lives by imposing lockdown: Nadda
PM Modi to inaugurate 175,00 houses for poor in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday
PM Modi to attend housewarming of PMAY houses in Madhya Pradesh on Sep 12
President, PM to address Governors' Conference on National Education Policy
PM Narendra Modi to address Indian Police Service probationers on Sept 4
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
Saturday called for strengthening the poor in order to remove povery.
He said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is aimed at empowering the poor.
Modi was speaking at the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.75 houses built in rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the PMAY.
"To remove poverty, we have to strengthenpoor and this scheme is aimed at empowering them only," he said.
Modi also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the project.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU