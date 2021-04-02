We see Indian Navy as global security provider of Indo-Pacific: Fayard

-
ALSO READ
India is critical to American strategy in Indo-Pacific region: Experts
US Navy Secretary's call to form new Indo-Pacific fleet riles China
Beyond 'Indo-Pacific Nato'
Resolution passed reaffirming importance of US partnerships in Indo-Pacific
With renewed focus US pitches for free and open Indo-Pacific in ASEAN
-
Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): While the French Navy is all set to lead 'La Perouse' Navy exercise where four nations - India, the US, Australia and Japan - are taking part, Rear Admiral Jacques Fayard has said that French Navy see Indian Navy as global security provider of Indo-Pacific region.
"We see Indian Navy as a global security provider of this strategic region," he told ANI.
Stressing that the Indo-Pacific is now a reality, the Rear Admiral further stated that his forces deployed in the Indian Ocean are part of the will of the French government to be part of solutions of all the tensions in this strategic region.
"We are balanced, eager to make sure that the international rules are overseen and freedom of navigation is enhanced everywhere on international waters," he said.
Speaking on India-France bilateral relations, Fayard mentioned: "We are engaged in the bilateral strategic relationship with India for a long time and this relationship is particularly enhanced in the naval domain as well. We are currently preparing for Varuna exercise, it's a very high-level interruptability exercise so in the next Varuna, we will be operating with some frigates, submarines of the Indian Navy."
While giving details about 'La Perouse', French Rear Admiral said, "La Perouse is an international naval exercise involving five countries namely France, the US, Australia, Japan and India. The aim of such multinational exercise is to be able to operate together and to practice our interoperability for networks, the way we are operating at our seas and we are very eager to work in such international framework."
He also lauded the other participating countries for coordinating with France in such an exercise.
Rear Admiral Fayard is in charge of the operational control of all French ships deployed from the Suez Canal towards the Malacca strait.
He also said there is no particular threat in that region as one million French citizens are there in the Indian Ocean.
"There are no particular threats as there are one million French citizens in the Indian Ocean. We are part of the Ocean and so we observe balance in order to be sure that all the international law of seas, the freedom of navigation, the international mechanisms are well respected in these very strategic areas," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU