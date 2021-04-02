Rajinikanth thanks fans, colleagues for wishes on Dadasaheb Phalke honour

-
ALSO READ
Rajinikanth to be bestowed with Dada Saheb Phalke award: Javadekar
Nothing alarming in Rajinikanth's medical reports, to be discharged soon
Rajinikanth asks fans to stop stir aimed at coercing him to join politics
Rajinikanth announces he won't enter politics due to health reasons
100% occupancy will be allowed in theatres from Feb 1: Prakash Javadekar
-
Superstar Rajinikanth, the recipient of prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, for the year 2019, has expressed his gratitude to fans, film fraternity colleagues and political leaders for their heartfelt wishes.
The Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday announced that the award, which is Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.
"For all the love, greetings & wishes I've received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues, well wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world... My deepest gratitude and thanks," the veteran actor said in a Twitter post on Friday.
On Thursday, in a statement posted on the microblogging site, the 70-year-old cinema icon had dedicated the award to his friend, bus driver Raj Bahadur, elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad and all those who made him the superstar that he is now.
"I dedicate this award to my friend and bus driver Raj Bahadur, who discovered my acting talent and encouraged me, my elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who sacrificed a lot to make me an actor while struggling with poverty, my guru K Balachander, who created this Rajinikanth," he had said.
He also remembered his producers, directors, technicians, distributors, theatre owners, media, the Tamil people, "who have given me my life, and my fans across the world."
Rajinikanth, whose real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, tried his hand at several odd jobs before landing as a bus conductor. He soon quit the job to pursue his acting dreams.
It was noted director K Balachander who spotted Rajinikanth at a film institute and roped him to star in his 1975 film "Apoorva Ragangal". The director also gave the actor his screen name Rajinikanth.
The cinema icon has delivered several superhit films such as "Billa", "Muthu", "Sivaji" and "Enthiran", among others.
He has also starred in Bollywood movies such as "Hum", "Andha Kanoon", "Bhagwaan Dada", "Aatank hi Aatank" and "Chaalbaaz".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU