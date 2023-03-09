JUST IN
We will fulfill needs of women and middle class in our first Budget: Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the state Budget, which is to be presented on Thursday, will fulfil the needs and aspirations of women and the middle class across the state

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the state Budget, which is to be presented on Thursday, will fulfil the needs and aspirations of women and the middle class across the state.

"I can tell you that we will look to fulfil the needs and aspirations of women & the middle class." Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) is our first Budget. We'll be fulfilling our promises tomorrow. Everyone is anticipating what the Budget will hold for them," he added.

On the Budget, which will be the first to be presented by the Shiv Sena-BJP government since the change of guard in the state last year, Shinde said the government will keep its promises to the people.

Speaking at an event at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India on Wednesday, the CM also extended best wishes to women on International Women's Day. He said, "Today, we honoured women who work for the country in the cities and villages. Today is a day for our women, sisters and mothers."

Shinde said the double-engine government was running at a fast pace.

"I expect this type of support (from the Centre) in future too. Today is a day to celebrate women's empowerment," he said.

Maharashtra's economy is likely to grow at 6.8 per cent during the financial year 2022-23 (April-March), as per the state's Economic Survey document for the current fiscal.

During 2022-23, the agriculture and allied sector in the state is expected to grow by 10.2 per cent, the industry sector is expected to grow by 6.1 per cent and the services sector by 6.4 per cent, the document showed on Wednesday.

The state government today tabled its Economic Survey document for 2022-23 in the Assembly. The annual document is prepared every year and presented in the Budget Session before the State Legislature. The present publication for the year 2022-23 is the 62nd issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:20 IST

