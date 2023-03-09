JUST IN
Excise policy case: BRS minister slams BJP; says Centre targeting KCR govt
Major fire breaks out at Puri shopping complex, over 100 people rescued
Congress workers stage protest in Pune, seek ED, JPC probe in Adani group
Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away, tweets Anupam Kher
FTC intensifies probe into Twitter's privacy practices after mass layoffs
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, says UN chief
Uzbek national trying to smuggle medicines worth Rs 89L held at IGI Airport
TMC to raise Adani issue, price rise in 2nd leg of Budget Session: O'Brien
Netanyahu wishes Modi, Indians on Holi; PM greets Israelis on Purim
India, Australia agree on education qualification recognition mechanism
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Major fire breaks out at Puri shopping complex, over 100 people rescued
icon-arrow-left
Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha to appear before ED on Mar 11
Business Standard

Excise policy case: BRS minister slams BJP; says Centre targeting KCR govt

BRS Minister Jagdeeshwar Reddy slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party govt for targeting party MLC K Kavitha after she was summoned by ED on March 11 in Delhi liquor policy case

Topics
Centre | BJP | Enforcement Directorate

ANI 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Minister Jagdeeshwar Reddy on Wednesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party govt for targeting party MLC K Kavitha after she was summoned by ED on March 11 in Delhi liquor policy case.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said that the BJP Government under Prime Minister Modi is targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in Telangana and Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi.

"BJP has been violating the Constitution & misusing the constitutional agencies and trying to suppress the opposition parties," said Jagdeeshwar Reddy, BRS Minister.

"In Kavitha's issue, I have been maintaining that this case is nothing but political vendetta and the case was registered after a BJP MP made allegations," he said.

BRS Minister claimed that they (BJP) are attempting to suppress the AAP govt, and more than that, they're trying to damage CM KCR's morale because he's exposing BJP and PM Modi.

"That's why all this is being done by BJP Govt. These cases can neither harm nor stop us," Minister said.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, arrived in the national capital to answer summons issued to her in the liquor policy case.

She was asked to appear before the ED on March 9.

Kavitha is learnt to have been asked to depose before the investigators at the ED headquarters in the national capital and record her statement.

According to sources, Kavitha will be made to sit face-to-face with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case on Monday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MLC termed the summons as "tactics of intimidation" by the Centre against the Telangana chief minister K Chadrashekar Rao and the BRS, adding that the party will continue to fight and expose the Centre's failures and will raise its voice for a brighter and better future for India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU