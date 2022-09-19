Dry weather to remain in J-K for next 24 hours; minimum temp at 8 degrees C

-
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu to attend 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' programme today
Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays tribute to war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Rajnath Singh pays tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas at National War Memorial
Jammu-Kashmir likely to witness mainly dry weather in next 24 hours: MeT
Mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir for next 24 hours: MeT
-
The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.
"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT office said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 12.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 8 degrees and Gulmarg also 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.
Drass in Ladakh region recorded 3.4 degrees, Kargil 9.6 and Leh 5.8, while Jammu clocked 22.7 degrees, Katra 21.2, Batote 14, Banihal 9.8 and Bhaderwah 12.6 degrees.
--IANS
sq/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 11:58 IST