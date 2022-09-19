JUST IN
National
Business Standard

Dry weather to remain in J-K for next 24 hours; minimum temp at 8 degrees C

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | weather forecasts | India Meteorological Department

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Jammu winter
Representative Image | PTI

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 12.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 8 degrees and Gulmarg also 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region recorded 3.4 degrees, Kargil 9.6 and Leh 5.8, while Jammu clocked 22.7 degrees, Katra 21.2, Batote 14, Banihal 9.8 and Bhaderwah 12.6 degrees.

--IANS

sq/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 11:58 IST

