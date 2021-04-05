Weekend lockdown, night curfew: How Maharashtra is preparing against Covid

Public and private transport systems will continue to operate. Taxis and autorickshaws will ferry 50 per cent of their total capacity at a time. There will be no standing passengers in public and private buses and masks will be mandatory. Bus drivers, conductors and other employees must have Covid-19 negative test report or get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. The railway administration has been asked to ensure that outstation trains do not have standing passengers and everyone should have face masks.

Work from home is mandatory for private offices, except those in local disaster management, electricity and water supply. Government offices, except those departments involved in Covid-19 management, will function at 50 per cent of their capacity. Official meetings will be held online and visitors will be barred from entering government offices. Industrial and manufacturing sector will not stop, but they will have to take all necessary Covid-19 precautions. Film and TV shoots will continue and testing of all crew members has to be carried out. This will be implemented from April 10. The statement said construction workers will not be taken off their jobs if they fall ill of Covid-19. Construction work would continue only if the premises has facility for workers' accommodation. If a worker falls ill, he would be paid full wages.

Except the essential services shops, all other shops, markets and shopping malls will be closed till April 30. All private offices, except in banking, stock market, insurance, pharma, telecommunication and mediclaim sectors, will be shut as part of these restrictions. Salons, beauty parlours will be closed and the staff should get vaccinated at the earliest. While places of worship will also be closed for devotees, religious rituals there will continue. Priests and staff at the religious places should get themselves vaccinated immediately. All these new restrictions will come into effect from Monday 8 pm and will be called 'Break the Chain' instead of 'Mission Begin Again', a campaign that was launched by the state government for phase-wise reopening of lockdown last year.

The government on April 4 announced night curfew during the weekdays from April 5 to April 30. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place in the state from 7 am to 8 pm to prohibit gathering of more than five persons at one place during the day time. Night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 7 am.

