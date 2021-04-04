Weekend lockdown, night curfew in Maharashtra amid Covid-19 case surge

The government decided against going for a full lockdown after a Cabinet meeting on Sunday. However, in the wake of rising cases, the state has decided to bring in strict curbs like a complete weekend lockdown as well as have Section 144 in force during the day.

These curbs will be in force from Monday. Among the curbs announced, the most prominent perhaps is a full weekend lockdown that will start at 7 pm on Fridays to 9 am on Mondays. Everything except essential services will be closed on weekends.

The measures come in the wake of major surge in cases – the state reported 49,447 fresh Covid19 cases, its highest single day rise so far. Mumbai civic authorities are bracing for 10,000 daily cases from next week as available beds in hospitals dry up. The city reported 9108 cases on Sunday.

chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced a state-wide night curfew from March 28.

Before deciding to tighten the restrictions, Thackeray met senior industrialists including Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra; Ajay Piramal, chief of Piramal Group; Sajjan Jindal, head of JSW Steel; Harsh Goenka, chairman RPG; Baba Kalyani, MD of Bharat Forge; Niranjan Hiranandani of Hiranandani Group among others. Film actor Boman Irani too was part of the meeting with industry.

Apart from the weekend lockdowns, strict restrictions will be in force from Monday 8 pm onwards. Night curfew in state will continue and prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 will be in force during the daytime during the week, Nawab Malik, minority affairs minister, said here.

There will be a ban on gatherings over five people during the day. Essential services have been exempted from the existing night curfew, he said.

Public transport will continue to run, albeit at 50 percent capacity. Rickshaws, taxis and even personal vehicles will carry passengers half of their seating capacity.

From Monday, shopping malls, bars and restaurants will be closed. Only take-aways and parcels will be allowed. Government offices have been allowed to function at 50 percent capacity. A state minister said that ‘work from home’ will be encouraged for offices except for insurance, mediclaim, electricity and civic offices.

The state government will release standard operating procedures (SoPs) soon. Manufacturing industries, vegetable markets, religious places will be allowed to operate following SoPs. As for construction sites, they can function provided there is accommodation facility for workers.

While there are no restrictions on shooting (without crowd), the state government has decided to shut down theaters.

Parks and playgrounds too will be closed.