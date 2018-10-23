West Bengal: 14 injured in 'stampede-like situation' at Santragachi station

At least 14 persons, including two women, were injured in a "stampede-like situation" on a in on Tuesday evening, a South Eastern Railway spokesman said.

The incident occurred when an express train and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time at around 6.30 pm and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains, he said.

The Nagercoil-Shalimar Express and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time, while Shalimar-Vishakhapatnam Express and Santragachi-Chennai Express were scheduled to arrive shortly, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

The incident occurred between platform numbers two and three at Santragachi station of South Eastern Railway, about 10 km from station, he said.

A large number of passengers either deboarded or were waiting to board trains at the same time, leading to a rush on the foot overbridge.

While 11 injured persons were taken to General Hospital for treatment, three others were administered first aid at the station, he said.

Several express trains stop at the station, apart from numerous EMU locals of SER.

Thousands of people use the station everyday since it is easier to travel to and from south and central Kolkata from Santragachi.