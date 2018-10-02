High-intensity blast in West Bengal's Dumdum; one dead, five injured

Visuals of CID bomb disposal squad at site of in Dum Dum's Nager Bazar area

At least five persons, including a child, were injured in a high-intensity blast in Dumdum in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said. According to ANI, one of the injured persons succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The blast ripped through adjacent shops and damaged the pedestrian walk, eyewitnesses said.

"A large took place outside a shop in area today morning. What caused the is yet to be ascertained. Several people have been injured in the blast," Barrackpore police Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"We are investigating the matter.

The bomb squad of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been called to the spot. We have cordoned off the area," he said.

leader and Chairman of South Dumdum municipality Panchu Gopal Roy said the blast was targeted at him.

"I think they tried to target me. Today is October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. We all know which group was involved in Gandhiji's killing. I will not be surprised if that same group was involved in this blast," he said.