West Bengal coronavirus update: reports 98 more deaths, 5,427 fresh cases

on Tuesday reported



fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over a month, as 98 more fatalities pushed the toll to 16,460, the state's health department said in a bulletin.

At least 5,427 fresh cases were reported from different parts of the state, raising the tally to 14,37,446, it said.

now has 19,925 active cases, while 14,01,061 patients have recovered from the disease, including 12,290 since Monday.

Altogether, 1,29,79,963 samples have been tested for COVID-19, which includes 60,176 samples during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 2,51,022 people were inoculated in during the day, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)