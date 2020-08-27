West Bengal coronavirus update: State reports 55 deaths, 2,974 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in rose to 2,964 on Wednesday after 55 people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state's tally went up to 1,47,775 with 2,974 fresh cases, it said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of 19 fatalities, followed by North 24 Parganas (10), Howrah (7), South 24 Parganas (6) and Darjeeling (4), the department said.

The metropolis accounted for 554 fresh cases, while there were 512 new infections in North 24 Parganas district.

Since Tuesday, 3,314 people have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 79.75 per cent.

now has 26,954 active cases.

Altogether 40,031 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

