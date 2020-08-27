Maharashtra coronavirus update: 3,244 new cases in Pune district, 62 deaths

district reported 3,244 new



cases since previous evening which took its case count to 1,53,141, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll reached 3,804 with 62 patients succumbing to the infection, he added.

"Of the 3,244 cases, 1,617 are in Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 87,317 cases so far.

"However, 1,369 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," he said.

"With 1,031 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the case count there is 44,405," the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)