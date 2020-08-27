JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra coronavirus update: 3,244 new cases in Pune district, 62 deaths

Pune district reported 3,244 new coronavirus cases since previous evening which took its case count to 1,53,141, a health official said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a woman at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area.

Pune district reported 3,244 new

coronavirus cases since previous evening which took its case count to 1,53,141, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll reached 3,804 with 62 patients succumbing to the infection, he added.

"Of the 3,244 cases, 1,617 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 87,317 cases so far.

"However, 1,369 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," he said.

"With 1,031 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the case count there is 44,405," the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 06:26 IST

