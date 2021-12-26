West Bengal Covid update: Four UK returnees test coronavirus positive

-
ALSO READ
I-Day LIVE: Delhi CM announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for govt schools
Power utility CESC receives rare honour from IEEE, third for India
Strengthen voices against all forces that try to stifle freedom: Mamata
Delhi-bound Air India plane suffers tyre burst on Kolkata airport taxiway
Odisha CM inaugurates longest river bridge over Mahanadi river in Cuttack
-
At least four returnees from the United Kingdom on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here, following which they were placed under isolation at a city hospital, a senior health official said.
Two men aged 44 and 24, a 31-year-old woman, and a five-year-old boy are among the new patients. They have been admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital, he said.
Their samples for genome sequencing will be collected on Monday, the official said.
So far, six people, including a medical practitioner, have tested for the Omicron strain of coronavirus in West Bengal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU