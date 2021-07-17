West Bengal govt to set up 15,000 telemedicine centres in two years

The government is



planning to set up at least 15,000 centres in the next two years, an official said on Saturday.

The government has experience in running such units with around 120 doctors serving during the COVID-19 pandemic, state health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam said.

Speaking at a virtual conference organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce, Nigam said the authorities are developing an integrated health management system to provide an end-to- end service to the government and private healthcare facilitates.

The state administration is collaborating with the ' Digital Health Mission' for this purpose.

"The state government runs around Rs 2,500-3,000 crore worth of schemes to cover a wide variety of treatments and is in process of creating a big ecosystem so that no patient remains unattended," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)