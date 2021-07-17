Haryana to introduce 'One Block, One Product' scheme: Deputy CM Chautala

-
To encourage and promote small industries in the rural areas, the Haryana government will soon introduce the 'One Block, One Product' scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday.
Under the scheme, the state government plans to connect every block of the state with some industrial vision and the government is working expeditiously on this scheme, he added.
The Deputy Chief Minister informed that in the last one year, Haryana's 'One District, One Product' Scheme which is being implemented under MSME, has come up as a model across the country.
"Moreover, it has been adopted by the Central Government in its budget as well," he said in a statement here.
While promoting this scheme further, he said that the state government would take it up at the block level in rural areas as well.
Chautala informed that the state government is planning to introduce One Block, One Product in 137 blocks of the state, wherein arrangements for common services, lab testing, packaging, transportation, accountancy will be set up in the cluster itself.
He said that with this, the small entrepreneurs working in rural areas would be able to compete with large industries.
The Deputy Chief Minister said that about two weeks ago, the state government had given a target to the team of officers constituted with regard to implementation of this Scheme. Chautala expressed contentment that the team had started work on the selection of products by segregating 137 blocks.
He said that during this process a block of Haryana state also came to fore in which a wide array of (about 300 types) of traditional footwear are manufactured.
