Covid resurgence, OPEC supplies hike could come to India's aid

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
-
Fuel consumers may get some respite from rising prices of petrol and diesel as global oil scenario is expected to soften down in the coming days with oil cartel OPEC reaching an agreement to raise production to meet the growing demand.
The increase in Covid cases globally have made the oil market uncertain as it has the potential to erode demand quickly.
The benchmark Brent crude declined by 3 per cent to settle at around $73 a barrel, while US crude has fallen by about 4 per cent to settle at about $71 a barrel.
The fall this month has come after crude fell in the previous eight months as the global economy recovered from the pandemic.
Sources said after differences between Saudi Arabia and the UAE put off a deal at OPEC on production cuts earlier, it is becoming increasingly clear that OPEC+ is nearing a deal that would give it better terms and allow the cartel to boost output in the coming months.
Already OPEC output in June increased by 590,000 bpd to 26.03 million bpd. In July, the output has increased further and may increase again next month.
If this happens and cases of Delta variant of Covid continues to rise globally, there could be added pressure on oil that can see a fall from current levels in coming months.
With the evolving situation, analysts expect oil prices to fall below $70 barrel soon. At intercontinental exchange benchmark Brent crude is currently hovering at $73.59 a barrel.
"The situation in global oil markets looks favourable for a oil price fall in coming days. This would be positive for India that can not only reduce its rising import bill but also keep increasing fuel prices under check," said an oil sector expert not willing to be named.
--IANS
sn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU