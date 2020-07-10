Covid-19 Factoid: West Bengal has seen 400 new cases daily for a fortnight

The global confirmed case count has now breached the 12 million mark, with India, Brazil, and Russia being significant contributors. There have been 552,784 fatalities globally, while above 7 million have managed to beat the virus. The US is the only country with more than 3 million reported cases, and it also has the highest death toll in the world.

In India, the confirmed cases tally is now around 770,000 cases, of which 269,789 are currently active. As many as 476,377 people have recovered from the virus until now, while 21,129 patients could not be saved.

Here are some data points on the spread of the virus:

#1. Global case tally crosses 12-million mark

The global confirmed case count is now over 12 million, with the latest 3 million cases recorded the fastest. It took just 15 cases to register the latest one-fourth cases. In comparison, the first three million cases had taken 97 cases. Days taken to register every 3 million cases have progressively decreased. More than half the reported cases are from just four countries – the US, Brazil, India, and Russia.





#2. US adds over 60,000 cases in a day, highest for any country

For the worst-affected country in the world, there seems to be no respite in sight. The US recorded over 60,000 cases in just 24 hours, its highest-ever single day spike till now for any nation. After a momentary decline in late May, the country witnessed a second wave much harsher than the first one in early April. However, daily deaths have declined as compared to its peak in April.



#3. West Bengal witnessing a surge in new cases

West Bengal is witnessing a very high surge in daily new cases. In fact, for almost a fortnight, every single day has seen more than 400 fresh cases, with July 9 recording the highest single-day spike of 986 cases. The state has 24,823 confirmed cases till now, of which 7,705 are currently active, There have been 827 deaths in the state because of the virus.



