Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra sees 41,327 fresh cases, 29 fatalities
Business Standard

West Bengal reports 14,938 new Covid-19 cases, 36 more fatalities

The state had registered 19,064 new infections and 39 deaths on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

A car passenger lines up for Covid-19 testing somewhere in the US. (Photo: Bloomberg.)
Representational image

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 18,97,699 on Sunday with 14,938 fresh cases, while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,088, a health department bulletin said.

The state had registered 19,064 new infections and 39 deaths on Saturday.

Its positivity rate stood at 27.73 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by five in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and four in Howrah. The state capital logged 3,893 single-day cases.

West Bengal now has 1,60,305 active cases, and 17,17,306 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,973 since Saturday.

The state has tested over 2.23 crore samples so far, taking into account 53,876 such clinical examinations in the past 24 hours, down from 64,572 samples the previous day, the bulletin added.

First Published: Mon, January 17 2022. 01:22 IST

