Nagaland coronavirus update: 112 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 7,604

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to
7,604 on Friday as 112 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
Dimapur district reported the highest number of new cases at 64, followed by Kohima (21) and Mokokchung (20), Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
As many as 91 more people have been cured of the disease, he said.
The state now has 1,466 active coronavirus cases, while 6,046 people have recovered from the disease, Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing, said.
A total of 27 coronavirus patients have died, of which 17 have succumbed to the infection and five have died due to other ailments, while probe is underway to determine the cause of five other fatalities, he said.
Altogether 65 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 79.51 percent, the official said.
Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 953, followed by Kohima (358) and Mokokchung (56).
The state has tested 89,203 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU