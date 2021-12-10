West Bengal sees 567 fresh coronavirus cases, reports 7 fatalities

-
-
West Bengal reported 567 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, seven less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 16,21,370, a health department bulletin said.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 19,575 as seven more persons succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.
Of the seven deaths, three were from North 24 Parganas district and one each from Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and CoochBehar districts, it said.
The state had reported 574 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday.
West Bengal now has 7,565 active COVID-19 cases.
So far 15,94,230 people have recovered from COVID-19, including 571 on Thursday. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.33 per cent.
At least 37,333 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Bengal on Wednesday pushing the total number of samples tested so far to 2,06,46,776.
A total of 9,55,35,595 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in West Bengal so far, of which 6,37,41,825 have received the first dose while 3,17,93,770 have received both jabs, the bulletin added.
