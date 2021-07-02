HC directs Bengal govt to provide relief to post-poll violence victims

The Calcutta on Friday issued a show cause notice for contempt of court proceedings against Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Kolkata Rashid Munir Khan for failing to prevent obstruction to the team of National Human Rights Commission which was visiting Jadavpur to examine allegations of post-poll violence. It also directed the state government to provide relief to the victims.

The court was referring to the incident when the fact-finding team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) constituted by the Calcutta to probe into the allegations of post-poll violence was allegedly attacked by some people in the Jadavpur area. The committee submitted its interim report to the court on June 30.

Taking a strong stance against the state on post-poll violence, the five-member bench of the Calcutta directed the state government to treat all complaints regarding the post-poll violence as FIR and arrange for ration and medical treatment to all those persons who were injured.

In addition to this, the Court also ordered a second post mortem to be conducted with respect to BJP worker Avijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed by a mob in the wake of the post-poll violence in the State. The post mortem will have to be done at Alipore Command hospital, the court directed.

Advocate General Kishore Datta informed the Bench that the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of Abhijit Sarkar's alleged killing. However, the Bench clarified that it is not passing any directions in the case and has merely ordered a second autopsy.

A 5-judge Bench of ACJ Rajesh Bindal and Justices I.P. Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar, has directed the local police authorities to register cases based on the recommendations made by a Committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The Bench has also issued notice to the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of certain areas, to show cause why contempt should not be initiated against them for failing to prevent the violence

The report was filed in a sealed envelope and the court has refused to disclose the contents thereof, or to share a copy of the same with the State counsel. It clarified that the State will be granted an opportunity to make its submissions, after filing of the final report of the Committee on July 13.

Earlier, the High Court had constituted a committee composed of members nominated by NHRC, SHRC and SLSA to coordinate rehabilitation of the displaced persons of Entally constituency. It had also directed the State Legal Services Authority to look into complaints of displaced persons who are being prevented from returning to their homes and take necessary steps for their rehabilitation.--IANS

sbg/dpb

