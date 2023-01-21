Wayanad becomes first district to digitise tribals' documents, Rahul lauds

Congress leader on Saturday congratulated Kerala's Wayanad on its becoming India's first district to digitise basic documents of all .

"An empowered tribal community is the cornerstone of a strong India," Rahul, who represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha, wrote on Twitter.

"Proud that Wayanad is India's 1st district to provide & digitise basic documents for all Tribals," he said.

He lauded the collective efforts of district admin, local bodies, and people's representatives for the initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)