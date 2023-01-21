Wayanad becomes first district to digitise tribals' documents, Rahul lauds

-
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Kerala's Wayanad on its becoming India's first district to digitise basic documents of all tribals.
"An empowered tribal community is the cornerstone of a strong India," Rahul, who represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha, wrote on Twitter.
"Proud that Wayanad is India's 1st district to provide & digitise basic documents for all Tribals," he said.
He lauded the collective efforts of district admin, local bodies, and people's representatives for the initiative.
First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 16:54 IST
