Rajnath Singh bats for ending use & throw for betterment of society
Business Standard

Rajnath Singh bats for ending use & throw for betterment of society

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kochi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI/photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called upon the youth to eliminate the concept of 'use and throw', pointing out that the society and environment suffer the most due to this malpractice.

He said that no stone is left unturned by the government to equip the nation to deal with challenges that may arise due to the fast-evolving global security scenario.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on January 21 visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt and gave away Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty.

Saying that destruction of the environment means destruction of life, he appealed to the youth and the nation at large to reuse goods as far as possible and work for the conservation of nature. He also encouraged the youth to not let the 'use and throw' concept enter their personal lives, urging them to respect the elders, family and friends. He stated that while knowledge and education are important, values hold equal relevance.

This year, the Raksha Mantri Padak was awarded to Under Officer Tinggeuchile Nriame of North Eastern Region Directorate and Cadet Avinash Jangir of Rajasthan Directorate. The Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards were awarded to Captain Pratap Keshari Harichandan of Odisha Directorate, Cadet Under Officer Jenny Francina Victor Anand of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andaman & Nicobar Directorate, Cadet Fiza Shafi of Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate and Cadet Sehwag Rana of Uttarakhand Directorate.

In an address to around 2,000 cadets, who participated in the camp, the Defence Minister exhorted them to identify new ways and strive to help the nation move forward on the path of development with a faster pace. He, however, urged them to stay connected with the country's age-old values and traditions and work in the field of their choice with humility.

Emphasising on the need to mould oneself according to the changing times, Rajnath Singh said that "No stone is being left unturned by the Government to equip the nation to deal with challenges that may arise due to the fast-evolving global security scenario."

He, however, maintained that while changing with time is essential, staying connected with the country's glorious past is equally important. "The aim is to build a strong and prosperous India, rooted in its culture and traditions," he said.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Rajnath Singh

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 16:53 IST

