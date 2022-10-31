WhatsApp, Signal may not require licences to operate in India: Report

Over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms like and may not require licences to operate in India but will have to step up user protection. A consensus that user protection must be prioritised has emerged from the discussions between the government and the stakeholders on the draft telecom bill, said a report by Livemint .

The report said that various stakeholders will continue to discuss the "light-touch regulations" for the OTT communication platforms.

In September, Ashwini Vaishnaw said the draft telecom bill focuses on two points: protection of consumers and regulations. The regulations will be put in place primarily to protect customers from and will only be "light touch".

Vaishnaw added that the new bill which replaces the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950 will not dilute the powers of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

One of the officials aware of the matter was quoted by Livemint as saying, "What we understand now is that people (OTTs) are okay with user protection-related regulations...they did not want to have a licence and that was not our intent as well."

Several telcos have, however, repeatedly urged the centre to bring OTTs under the licensing regime. They also said that the ITTs must be asked to comply with security requirements and other regulatory obligations.

A new, clearer definition of OTT communication services has also been sought by the telcos in the new telecom bill.