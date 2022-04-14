Wheat purchase reaches record 17 lakh tn in Punjab this season so far

-
Wheat procurement in the ongoing Rabi marketing season reached 17 lakh metric tonnes so far in Punjab, registering a record purchase of crop in the last 15 years.
The total purchase of wheat touched 17 lakh MT on April 13 which was the highest purchase on this date in the last 15 years, said an official spokesperson.
The spokesperson further said this year the state government has already credited payment worth Rs 828 crore into the bank accounts of farmers for wheat purchase.
Additional payment worth Rs 871 crore has been cleared and will be credited into the accounts of farmers, he said.
The spokesperson further said wheat purchase by private players has reached 1 lakh MT.
Punjab has made arrangements for procuring 135 lakh MT of wheat in the ongoing season.
