Passenger's phone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight

-
ALSO READ
Suspected tech snag forces Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight to return to Nagpur
IndiGo soars 10% post Q3 nos; analysts upgrade stock, see up to 38% upside
Nearly 48,000 people died in accidents on national highways in 2020
India worst in world in terms road accident deaths: Govt tells Parliament
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
-
A passenger's mobile phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight on Thursday but cabin crew doused it with the help of a fire extinguisher, said officials of aviation regulator DGCA.
There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member due to this incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.
The flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger's phone, officials noted.
The fire was then extinguished by the cabin crew member using a fire extinguisher, they mentioned.
The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport around 12.45 pm on Thursday, they stated.
In a statement, IndiGo said, "There was an incident of a smoke from a mobile device on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property onboard.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU