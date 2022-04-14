India, Indonesia agree to improve connectivity; cooperation in Indo-Pacific

-
ALSO READ
Indo-US bilateral defence ties to stay on ambitious course: Pentagon
India-US defence ties to stay on aspiring course for Indo-Pacific: Pentagon
India-Vietnam ties significant stabilising factor in Indo-Pacific: EAM
US officials join Quad meet, discuss vision of free and open Indo-pacific
US stresses commitment to a free, open Indo-Pacific region" in 2+2 agenda
-
India and Indonesia on Thursday emphasised the need for greater bilateral maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and agreed to improve connectivity between Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Aceh province.
The two sides held extensive discussions on boosting bilateral cooperation at the seventh round of India-Indonesia foreign office consultations in Jakarta.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides exchanged views on recent regional and global developments, and cooperation within the G20, ASEAN framework, the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP).
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a 10-nation grouping comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia.
"The two delegations emphasised the need for greater maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and their continued commitment to strengthen India-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership," the MEA said in a statement.
"They reviewed their overall bilateral relationship, covering political exchanges, defence and security cooperation, trade and economic matters, and consular issues," it said.
The MEA said the talks were held in a "friendly and cordial" atmosphere.
"The two sides agreed to improve connectivity between Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Aceh province, as well as to enhance people to people exchange, and cultural cooperation," it said.
The Indonesian province of Aceh is located at the tip of Sumatra, with Banda Aceh being its capital and largest city.
The meeting was co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the MEA, and Abdul Kadir Jailani, Director General for the Asia Pacific and Africa division at Indonesia's Foreign Ministry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU