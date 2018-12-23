Whenever Ram temple is built in Ayodhya it will be by us: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Sunday said whenever is constructed at Ayodhya it would be only by "us" and no one else and termed Hindu culture as India's only culture.

In an apparent reference to the issue, Adityanath said: "Some people here were speaking about Friends, whosoever does this job or whenever this job is done, this job will be done by us, no one else will be able to do so".

He, however, did not elaborate who would undertake the work.

Addressing a gathering here on the occasion of Yuva Kumbh, Adityanath said, " is a nation, and it hasonly one culture. has a thought (soch). Here languages, castes, regions, eating habits, dialects may bedifferent.

From a political point of view there can be differences in India, but the country has one culture, which isknown as "Hindu culture. And, all of us should feel proud about it," he said.

Pointing towards president Rahul Gandhi, the UP Chief Minister said, "Those who used to considerRam and Krishna as myth, are making attempts to flash their janeu (sacred thread) and tell their gotra to misleadpeople (Jo log ko mithak maante rahe hai, unn logo dwaraa janeu dikhaakar aur gotra bataakarbharmaane kaa prayaas kiyaa jaa raha hai)."



Without naming anyone, Adityanath said, "We have the opportunity of understanding these conspiracies, whichrepresent the negativities in the country and making an effort to push the country towards disintegration.Preparations will be made to hatch this conspiracy at every level, but it is important that we have to remain alert".

On employment generation in the state, the Chief Minister said process is on to recruit 69,000 teachers and 50,000 policemen in the state, which will be completed in the initial month of 2019.

He said the One District, One Productscheme will generate jobs for 20 lakh youth in the next 5 years and that an investment climate was being created.

Adityanath along with UP Governor Ram Naik participated in the inaugural session of the Yuva Kumbh.

Adityanath also said, "Kumbh is the symbol of India's unity and integrity, and its spirit is that youth power should be used for nation building. The state government will make efforts to provide all possible facilities to pilgrims at the Kumbh. The state government will also establish grand statue of Bharadwaj Muni and Goddess Saraswati in Prayagraj."



Speaking on the occasion Ram Naik said, "The world has now started to realise the strength of The 2019 Kumbh in Praygraj will introduce the world with India's cultural greatness.