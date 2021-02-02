White House condemns desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in California

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden chooses all-women White House senior communications team
A voice in everything: Harris prepares for key role in Biden's White House
A divided US: As Biden secures White House, only half the nation celebrates
Joe Biden, Harris reaffirm racial equity, diverse Cabinet in White House
Biden, Harris must apologise for spreading 'anti-vaccine' rhetoric: Trump
-
The White House condemns the recent vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in California's Davis, said Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday (local time).
"We would certainly have concerns about the desecration of monuments of (Mahatma) Gandhi. We would condemn the desecration and watch it closely," Psaki said during a briefing on Monday.
Earlier this week, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Central Park of California's Davis city was vandalised and desecrated by unknown miscreants.
In a statement by Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov of the Davis Police Department, the statue, broken off at the ankles and the top half of its head broken off, was found by a park worker around 9 am (local time) on Wednesday.
In protest against the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in California's Davis, Indian Americans on Sunday held a vigil and demanded reinstallation of the statue.
On Sunday afternoon, the vigil was also met with protests and outrage from some, who accused Gandhi of genocide, racism, and molestation.
"Pro-Khalistan radical groups from neighbouring towns outside of Davis tried to intimidate the attendees in an attempt to stop the event and tried to assault a lady speaker at the event," Bhaskar Vempati, President of the Indian Association of Sacramento, one of the cohosts of the event told ANI.
The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with the City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities.
The 6-foot-3, 650-pound bronze Gandhi Statue of Peace has stood in the park since 2016. It was a gift from the Government of India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU