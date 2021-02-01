Protesting farmers announce 3-hour nationwide 'chakka jam' on Feb 6

-
ALSO READ
Farmers protesting on busy road in Sirsa evicted, Yogendra Yadav detained
Farmers defer Jan 6 tractor march by a day over poor weather forecast
Farmers to go on hunger strike on Monday; picket toll plazas from Dec 25-27
Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Delhi riots: Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in supplementary charge sheet
-
Farmer unions Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.
Union leaders told a press conference at the Singhu Border here that they will block the roads between 12 pm to 3 pm on February 6.
They also alleged that farmers have been "ignored" in the Union Budget 2021-22, and water and power supply have been curtailed at their protest venues.
The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named 'Tractor2Twitter' have been restricted.
Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav alleged the action against the Twitter account was taken on the "request of government authorities".
He also claimed that the Union government has "reduced the allocation to agriculture sector" in this budget.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU