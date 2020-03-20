Why 96 MPs are scared after Kanika Kapoor tests positive of coronavirus

After Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive of coronavirus, former Rajasthan CM and her MP son Dushyant Singh have gone into self-isolation since they came in contact with her. But apart from them, the news has also caused concern among 96 MPs.

All these 96 MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were present at a breakfast meet at Rashtrapati Bhavan two days ago which Dushyant Singh also attended. Now, whoever came into contact with Dushyant Singh has started going into self-isolation.

President Ram Nath Kovind invited the MPs for breakfast on March 18. Dushyant Singh, an MP from Jhalawar-Baran, also came to the meet to interact with others. Just two days before this, on March 16, Singh had returned from Lucknow after attending Kanika Kapoor's party.





As soon as the news of Kanika testing positive of the virus came on Friday, Raje, Singh and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel announced going into self-isolation. Among others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, General V.K. Singh, Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Goyal, Om Mathur, Ravikishan, Hema Malini, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Sakshi Maharaj had also attended the breakfast meeting.

According to IANS sources, the other MPs who were present are also preparing to undergo a test and go on home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has also said that he will go into self-isolation, since he sat beside Dushyant Singh in the Parliament.



Kanika came from London to Lucknow on March 15, organised a high-profile party in Gallant apartment on the same day. Many senior officials along with political leaders were present in the party. She hosted two more parties at other places including a five star hotel in Lucknow and went to a relative's house in Kanpur.

Earlier on Friday, tweeted: "A few days ago I went to a dinner in Lucknow with Dushyant and his in-laws. Kanika Kapoor, who is found to be corona infected, was also involved in that dinner. I was present as a guest. As a precaution, I and Dushyant are in self-isolation and we are following all the necessary instructions". Meanwhile, Singh was involved in meetings in the Parliament and took part in Lok Sabha proceedings.