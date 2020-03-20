40 million Californians ordered to stay home to halt coronavirus spread

Amid outbreak, Governor made a sweeping move and ordered 40 million residents of the US state to stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, or running errands. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announced this on Thursday saying that the virus threatens to overwhelm the state's medical system. This move marked the end of a week of increasingly aggressive moves taken by the US govt to keep the virus in check by forcing people to stay indoors, away from each other as often as possible. In an online press conference Newsom said, "I can assure you home isolation is not my preferred choice, I know it's not yours, but it's a necessary one," Reuters reported.

He also assured the residents that they can still go outside, practicing common sense and social distancing, and maintained that he doesn't expect police will be needed to enforce the order.

The announcement came after Newsom wrote to President Donald Trump, and warned him about how quickly the virus was spreading and could infect more than half the state's population.