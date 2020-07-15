Why are cheaper Covid-19 drugs not being promoted, asks Parliamentary panel

A told senior government officials on Wednesday to promote cheaper and easily available domestic-made medicines for COVID-19, and check recommendation and cap prices of expensive medicines pushed by companies, sources said.

During a meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, members also demanded that the maximum price of medicines be capped, they said.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal and other officials were present in the meeting of the standing committee on home affairs chaired by Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Cutting across party lines, the committee members questioned why expensive medicines were often being recommended for treatment, sources in the panel said.

The committee members expressed concern over black marketing of medicines.

Naming three cheaper and easily available medicines, the committee members questioned why are they not being promoted despite they being equally effective.

