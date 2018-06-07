Why President Ramnath Kovind will not host Iftar at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President will not host an party this year, in accordance with his decision to not observe any religious functions inside Rashtrapati Bhawan on taxpayer expense.

Kovind, who assumed office last July, decided not to use for any

"After the President took over the office, he decided there would be no religious celebrations or observances in a public building such as on taxpayer expense," Press Secretary to President Ashok Malik told ANI.

" did not celebrate any religious festivities such as Diwali, Christmas and Holi though he wished all fellow citizens on every major religious festival since he assumed office last July," he added.

He further said that the decision is in keeping with the principles of a secular state and applies to all religious occasions, irrespective of religion.

Hosting party was resumed when became president. Her successor continued the tradition.

is the evening meal with which Muslims break their fast at sunset during month.